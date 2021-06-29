UrduPoint.com
PTI Lawmakers To Actively Protest Against Speaker's Partial Decision: Haleem Dar

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

PTI lawmakers to actively protest against Speaker's partial decision: Haleem Dar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh while condemning the suspension of eight PTI lawmakers during PA's current session announced that they would more actively protest against the partial decision of the Sindh Assembly Speaker.

He said that the Speaker made the decision under the sheer pressure of the Sindh government.

He said, in a video statement here on Tuesday, that they would not accept unconstitutional and favoured decision.

Haleem Adil advised the Speaker that he should not make any decision under the pressure of the provincial government.

The decision of the Sindh Assembly Speaker is disappointing,' he said adding that PTI's Parliamentary Leader in PA Bilal Ghaffar, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Parliamentary Leader Hasnain Mirza and Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal's Syed abdul Rasheed were not allowed to deliver their speeches during the budget session.

