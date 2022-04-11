UrduPoint.com

PTI Lawmakers To Tender Resignation From Assemblies: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 03:56 PM

PTI lawmakers to tender resignation from assemblies: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that PTI parliamentary party had decided to resign from the assemblies.

In a tweet, he said the PTI would not accept this "imported government."

