PTI lawmakers to tender resignation from assemblies: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that PTI parliamentary party had decided to resign from the assemblies.

In a tweet, he said the PTI would not accept this "imported government."