PTI Lawmakers To Tender Resignation From Assemblies: Farrukh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 03:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that PTI parliamentary party had decided to resign from the assemblies.
In a tweet, he said the PTI would not accept this "imported government."