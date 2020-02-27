UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lawmakers Visit Korangi Association Of Trade And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:10 PM

PTI lawmakers visit Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (Karachi chapter) Khurram Sher Zaman said that more than 100 RO plants will be installed in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (Karachi chapter) Khurram Sher Zaman said that more than 100 RO plants will be installed in the city.

He was speaking at a luncheon meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry. President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Masood Naqi, Syed Wajid Hussain, MNA of PTI Akram Cheema also spoke.

Khurram Sher Zaman said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the issues faced by industries ; particularly in Karachi.

He said that water shortage was one of the major issues and only K-4 project could fulfill the needs of Karachi.

Alternative solution PTI was planning to install more than 100 RO plants in the city.

He told that a special task force would be established soon to address concerns in Karachi and representatives of business community would be included in the body.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan said the business community showed full confidence in the economic vision of Imran Khan. The people of the country especially of Karachi had given huge mandate to PTI and expected lot from the party.

He hoped, the ruling party would make every possible effort for promotion of trade and industry, and for the uplift of Karachi, which is international city and economic hub of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Business Water Kati Korangi Hub From Industry

Recent Stories

EU 'Digs Its Own Grave' by Pushing Russia Closer t ..

5 minutes ago

Well-equipped law university to be established in ..

5 minutes ago

Kaaba key-holder to deliver sermon in Sialkot mosq ..

5 minutes ago

Passing-out parade of PCG recruits held

6 minutes ago

Ambassador Says Planned March 5 Visit of Burkina F ..

13 minutes ago

Iranian Vice-President Contracts Coronavirus - Rep ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.