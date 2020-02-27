PTI lawmakers visit Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (Karachi chapter) Khurram Sher Zaman said that more than 100 RO plants will be installed in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Member of Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (Karachi chapter) Khurram Sher Zaman said that more than 100 RO plants will be installed in the city.

He was speaking at a luncheon meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry. President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Masood Naqi, Syed Wajid Hussain, MNA of PTI Akram Cheema also spoke.

Khurram Sher Zaman said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of the issues faced by industries ; particularly in Karachi.

He said that water shortage was one of the major issues and only K-4 project could fulfill the needs of Karachi.

Alternative solution PTI was planning to install more than 100 RO plants in the city.

He told that a special task force would be established soon to address concerns in Karachi and representatives of business community would be included in the body.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan said the business community showed full confidence in the economic vision of Imran Khan. The people of the country especially of Karachi had given huge mandate to PTI and expected lot from the party.

He hoped, the ruling party would make every possible effort for promotion of trade and industry, and for the uplift of Karachi, which is international city and economic hub of the country.