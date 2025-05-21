Open Menu

PTI Lawyer Withdraws Petition After SC Found Its Language Objectionable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 07:48 PM

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ transfer and seniority case until Friday, May 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ transfer and seniority case until Friday, May 23.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case. The other members of the bench included Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

During the proceedings, Advocate Idrees Ashraf, representing the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), continued his arguments. At one point, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan asked the counsel to read paragraph 4 of the petition, questioning, "What have you written? Has any political leader in the country’s history ever filed such a petition?"

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the content of the petition was embarrassing for the High Court judges. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan further commented, “My inclination is to dismiss the petition with a fine.

Justice Mazhar noted that in the past, judicial transfers had a set duration, but this condition was removed through the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He added that under the current system, judicial appointments fall under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Commission.

“If such words were used about me, I would have felt ashamed too,” Justice Mazhar said, referring to the content of the petition.

Advocate Idrees Ashraf withdrew the petition, stating that senior lawyer Shoaib Shaheen is representing Founder PTI in a separate petition. “I filed the petition on behalf of Raja Muqsit, and such language was not used in it,” he clarified.

Following Ashraf’s arguments, Advocate Faisal Siddiqi, representing the Karachi Bar Association, began presenting his case. Justice Mazhar observed that the two transferred judges were the most junior on the seniority list.

The constitutional bench then adjourned further proceedings until Friday, May 23, when Advocate Faisal Siddiqi will resume his arguments.

Recent Stories

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

3 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

3 minutes ago
 Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

3 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

3 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

20 minutes ago
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

20 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

20 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

11 minutes ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

11 minutes ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

11 minutes ago
 Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan