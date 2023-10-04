ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The district and sessions court here on Wednesday extended bail of PTI’s Lawyer Shere Afzal Marwat in scuffle in a tv program case until October 6.

Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

Sher Afzal Marwat alleged that he had been subjected to physical assault, as per the complainants' account, and ironically, a case had also been registered against him.

“Whatever the decision you have to make, issue it as soon as possible as I have to go abroad,” Marwat requested the court.

Subsequently, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra said Senator Afnanullah would be summoned in the next hearing, and efforts would be made to reconcile both parties.

Later, the court extended hearings till October 6.

It may be mentioned that the case was registered against Sher Afzal Marwat in Abpara Police Station on the complaint of Senator Afnanullah.