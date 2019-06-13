The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf lawyers Forum announced disassociation from boycott call given by Pakistan Bar Council terming it an act of pressurizing the government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan lawyers Forum announced disassociation from boycott call given by Pakistan Bar Council terming it an act of pressurizing the government

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday, Vice President PTI Lawyers Forum Sindh Imran Alvi Advocate maintained that the forum would not become the part of such act which could pressurize the government.

He said that large numbers of lawyers of Hyderabad have also announced their disassociation from the boycott call and they will appear before the courts tomorrow according to their schedule.

Among others, Taimur Keerio Advocate, Abdul Hakeem Chandio Advocate and Shahnawaz Brohi were also present in the news conference.