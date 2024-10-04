PTI Lawyers Granted Interim Bail In Protest Case
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyers and other accused of protesting outside the Supreme Court.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.
During the hearing, the court approved the interim bail for PTI lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Mirza Asim Baig, Murtaza Hussain Turi, Ateeq ur Rehman Siddiqui, Tariq Mehmood Noon and others against the surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.
