Open Menu

PTI Lawyers Granted Interim Bail In Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

PTI lawyers granted interim bail in protest case

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyers and other accused of protesting outside the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyers and other accused of protesting outside the Supreme Court.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, the court approved the interim bail for PTI lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Mirza Asim Baig, Murtaza Hussain Turi, Ateeq ur Rehman Siddiqui, Tariq Mehmood Noon and others against the surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.

The court adjourned the case till October 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lawyers October Court

Recent Stories

Police get 4 days custody of PTI lawyer Mustafeen ..

Police get 4 days custody of PTI lawyer Mustafeen Kazmi

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific re ..

Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific research

4 minutes ago
 Senate Dy Chairman, BNP-M leader discuss overall ..

Senate Dy Chairman, BNP-M leader discuss overall political situation

4 minutes ago
 19 criminals arrested; illegal weapons seized

19 criminals arrested; illegal weapons seized

5 minutes ago
 SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding ..

SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty

7 minutes ago
 NCA organises Open Mic event

NCA organises Open Mic event

7 minutes ago
PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine iss ..

PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine issue on Oct 7

28 minutes ago
 Special education institutions get two modern buse ..

Special education institutions get two modern buses

38 minutes ago
 Enabling environment being provided to youth for s ..

Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Sha ..

57 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

38 minutes ago
 Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Pu ..

Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab

38 minutes ago
 DC unveils student information system at Chenab C ..

DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan