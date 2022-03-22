UrduPoint.com

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab Demands SCBA To Withdraw Its Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw its petition

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lawyers Wing Punjab has demanded the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to withdraw its petition from the Apex Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lawyers Wing Punjab has demanded the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to withdraw its petition from the Apex Court.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab President Anees Hashmi said that the bar councils were representatives of lawyers and they should not become a wing of any political party.

He criticised the SCBA for filing petition in the Supreme Court, questioning the relation of the bar with no-trust motion. He demanded that the SCBA should withdraw its petition.

While addressing the press conference, Umair Niazi, a leader of the Lawyers wing, said that the no-trust motion was tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying absolutely not.

He said that the SCBA was biggest representative of the lawyers community and it should focus its efforts on the welfare of the lawyers.

Zainab Umair, a PTI MPA, said, "Our bars have become wings of the political parties." She asked the bars to avoid from supporting corrupt political elements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Punjab Lawyers From Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of molestation of nurse

5 minutes ago
 MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

5 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From ..

TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia

5 minutes ago
 Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Eme ..

Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Medical Service

7 minutes ago
 12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer ..

12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer in marriage hall

7 minutes ago
 Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where To ..

Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyans ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>