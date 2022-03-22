PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw its petition

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lawyers Wing Punjab has demanded the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to withdraw its petition from the Apex Court

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab President Anees Hashmi said that the bar councils were representatives of lawyers and they should not become a wing of any political party.

He criticised the SCBA for filing petition in the Supreme Court, questioning the relation of the bar with no-trust motion. He demanded that the SCBA should withdraw its petition.

While addressing the press conference, Umair Niazi, a leader of the Lawyers wing, said that the no-trust motion was tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying absolutely not.

He said that the SCBA was biggest representative of the lawyers community and it should focus its efforts on the welfare of the lawyers.

Zainab Umair, a PTI MPA, said, "Our bars have become wings of the political parties." She asked the bars to avoid from supporting corrupt political elements.