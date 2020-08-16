PTI leader accuses PPP for plundering Sindh for last 12 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad, Imran Qureshi on Sunday said the Federal government is working on several projects to uplift quality of life of residents in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which under the unconstitutional amendment was responsible for the province's development, had failed to show progress in any sector.

"Problems of the people are growing day by day. Services of the health, education and other sectors are deteriorating. Hundreds of millions of rupees are being squandered on thousands of ghost schools and ghost teachers," he observed.

He said the state of health services was very bad and poor people did not even receive proper treatment and free medicines in the government hospitals.

Qureshi blamed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for plundering Sindh for last 12 years since it came to power after 2008 general elections in the province.

He demanded that an impartial inquiry of the utilization of development budget in Sindh should be carried out.

"PPP which often complaints about the deprivations in Sindh is the one which has been actually plundering the province," he remarked.