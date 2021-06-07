UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Accuses SIDA For Depriving Small Farmers Of Irrigation Water In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has blamed the Sindh Irrigation Department and Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) for depriving the small farmers in Sindh of irrigation water.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Qureshi said the irrigation officials were not carrying out a just distribution of water in the province.

He claimed that the big farmers associated with the ruling party in Sindh were using influence for water theft from the share of the small farmers. "The situation has turned hundreds of thousands of acres of fertile land into barren," he lamented.

He alleged that the corrupt officials were holding all the important positions in the irrigation departments and that they make immense wealth by means of corruption during their postings.

"The tax paid by the poor people is spent on the corruption and extravaganza of these officials," he added, and said that the provincial government was responsible for that situation.

He further alleged that funds of billions of rupees were also embezzled every year from the projects to desilt the canals and distributaries and to reinforce the embankments. "If just distribution of water is ensured, there will be no shortage of water and no food security issue," he contended.

Referring to the nomination of PTI leader Advocate Ali Palh in a FIR, he said even if someone exposed the water theft in connivancewith the irrigation officials they were booked in fake FIRs.

