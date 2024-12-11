Open Menu

PTI Leader Afzal Marwat Apologizes To DIG Operations

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PTI leader Afzal Marwat apologizes to DIG operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat extended an apology to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Ali Raza during a meeting on Wednesday, expressing regret over his earlier remarks made in the assembly.

A public relations officer told APP that Marwat admitted, “I made inappropriate remarks in the assembly, which I deeply regret,” adding, “I was angry at the time because I was under police remand.”

Marwat further shared that he later learned about Ali Raza’s background and expressed remorse for his words. “I came to know that Ali Raza is a Syed. My words caused pain to him and his family, and I feel truly sorry for that,” he said.

The PTI leader formally apologized for his behavior during the meeting, emphasizing his regret. “We embraced each other as a gesture of reconciliation,” Marwat said.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

12 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

20 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

54 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

58 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

1 hour ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

1 hour ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan