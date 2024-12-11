PTI Leader Afzal Marwat Apologizes To DIG Operations
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat extended an apology to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Ali Raza during a meeting on Wednesday, expressing regret over his earlier remarks made in the assembly.
A public relations officer told APP that Marwat admitted, “I made inappropriate remarks in the assembly, which I deeply regret,” adding, “I was angry at the time because I was under police remand.”
Marwat further shared that he later learned about Ali Raza’s background and expressed remorse for his words. “I came to know that Ali Raza is a Syed. My words caused pain to him and his family, and I feel truly sorry for that,” he said.
The PTI leader formally apologized for his behavior during the meeting, emphasizing his regret. “We embraced each other as a gesture of reconciliation,” Marwat said.
APP-rzr-mkz
