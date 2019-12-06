PTI leader Aleem Khan housing society case: How CDA land was given to private people: IHC

(@imziishan)

The report on alleged handing over possession of CDA land to housing society owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan could not be presented in Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to non appearance of CDA chairman in the court

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) The report on alleged handing over possession of CDA land to housing society owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan could not be presented in Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to non appearance of CDA chairman in the court.The case pertaining to alleged occupation of CDA land by housing society owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan came up for hearing before IHC bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah Friday.The IHC again summoned Chairman CDA on next hearing.The court ordered that chairman CDA should file report on next hearing.

The court inquired how the CDA land was given to private people.CJ remarked how the private company is using this land.The petitioner is of the view the second party is highly influential.

The second party is charged with occupying the land being influential.The court while seeking written reply from CDA remarked the court should be satisfied how the CDA land was given.The investigation officer said that during investigation the said land proved to be of CDA.The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 13.