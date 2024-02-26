PTI Leader Ali Amin Decides To Contest KP CM Election As Independent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, a potential candidate for the office of KP Chief Minister, has decided to take oath in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as an independent.
Gandapur has not submitted his affidavit of joining Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as he was eyeing on the position of provincial president of PTI which would not be possible in case of joining SIC.
According to party sources, Gandapur would contest the election of party’s provincial president during the intra-party elections scheduled for March 3.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch3 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Campaign begins in AJK3 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; 16kgs of narcotics recovered4 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio Drive starts in Bahawalnagar4 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 109 kg drugs in 11 operations13 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed in Mirpurkhas with reverence14 minutes ago
-
PFA in action: 650 kg cakes, milk wasted24 minutes ago
-
Seven farmers booked over water theft33 minutes ago
-
PTI’s body completes consultation for formation of 15 to 20-member KP cabinet33 minutes ago
-
Citizens to get civic facilities by Excise deptt at Fatima Jinnah Park34 minutes ago
-
One killed, 39 injured as bus falls in gorge at Dir Lower34 minutes ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif43 minutes ago