PTI Leader Ali Amin Decides To Contest KP CM Election As Independent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, a potential candidate for the office of KP Chief Minister, has decided to take oath in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as an independent.

Gandapur has not submitted his affidavit of joining Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as he was eyeing on the position of provincial president of PTI which would not be possible in case of joining SIC.

According to party sources, Gandapur would contest the election of party’s provincial president during the intra-party elections scheduled for March 3.

