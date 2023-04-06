PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur courted arrest to the police outside the Peshawar High Court's Dera registry building, here, on Thursday evening.

A heavy contingent of the police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, and a van of prisoners was present outside the registry as the former Federal minister, earlier today, had moved the same court to order police against his possible arrest Meanwhile, the police team headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera shifted Ali Amin Gandapur to an unknown location.

Earlier in the day, Ali Amin Gandapur's lawyer Ghulam Muhammad Sappal told the media that his client had been granted protective bail till April 8 by the Peshawar High Court's Dera Bench. The case was filed against as per the police complaint which accused the PTI aide of being involved in the scuffle and opening fire over the police in Bhakkar district of Punjab.

He said that Gandapur had to appear before the trial court on April 12.

Further, he said his client appeared in the sessions court on Thursday to get pre-arrest bail, adding that Ali Amin Gandapur's protective bonds had been approved in all cases in the Sessions Court.

"When we came out of the courtroom, the doors of the session court were closed and the police were there to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur," the lawyer alleged.

Sapple said that after approaching the sessions judge again, who sought an explanation from the DPO and it was informed they had received "directives from high-ups for arresting the PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur".

After that, he had immediately submitted an application in the Peshawar High Court's Dera Registry that the police should tell how many and which cases there were registered against Ali Amin.

While before arrest, Ali Amin Gandar alleged that police were bent upon arresting him despite the fact that he had got protective bails from the court of law in all cases against him.

He said that his lawyers asked for the details of the FIRs against him in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan and the sessions court was approached where he was able to receive the bail.