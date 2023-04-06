Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Ali Amin Gandapur Courts Arrest To Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:03 PM

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur courts arrest to police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur courted arrest to the police outside the Peshawar High Court's Dera registry building, here, on Thursday evening

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur courted arrest to the police outside the Peshawar High Court's Dera registry building, here, on Thursday evening.

A heavy contingent of the police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Qaisrani, and a van of prisoners was present outside the registry as the former Federal minister, earlier today, had moved the same court to order police against his possible arrest Meanwhile, the police team headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera shifted Ali Amin Gandapur to an unknown location.

Earlier in the day, Ali Amin Gandapur's lawyer Ghulam Muhammad Sappal told the media that his client had been granted protective bail till April 8 by the Peshawar High Court's Dera Bench. The case was filed against as per the police complaint which accused the PTI aide of being involved in the scuffle and opening fire over the police in Bhakkar district of Punjab.

He said that Gandapur had to appear before the trial court on April 12.

Further, he said his client appeared in the sessions court on Thursday to get pre-arrest bail, adding that Ali Amin Gandapur's protective bonds had been approved in all cases in the Sessions Court.

"When we came out of the courtroom, the doors of the session court were closed and the police were there to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur," the lawyer alleged.

Sapple said that after approaching the sessions judge again, who sought an explanation from the DPO and it was informed they had received "directives from high-ups for arresting the PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur".

After that, he had immediately submitted an application in the Peshawar High Court's Dera Registry that the police should tell how many and which cases there were registered against Ali Amin.

While before arrest, Ali Amin Gandar alleged that police were bent upon arresting him despite the fact that he had got protective bails from the court of law in all cases against him.

He said that his lawyers asked for the details of the FIRs against him in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan and the sessions court was approached where he was able to receive the bail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Police Punjab Lawyers Dera Ismail Khan Same Van Bhakkar April Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

5 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenc ..

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Co ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

3 minutes ago
 Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, d ..

Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.