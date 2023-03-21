PTI leader among 10 killed in Havalian ambush: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons including Pakistan Tahrik Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Munsif Khan were killed after their vehicle was attacked by a rival group at Havelian in Abbottabad district on Monday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail confirmed the killing of PTI leader and Tehsil Nazim Havalian Atif Munsif along with 9 others in the deadly vehicle's ambush.

Refuting media reports claiming that the car had been targeted by a rocket attack, the DPO told media that a rival group opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian's Langra village that exploded the fuel tank.

The vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed, he said. A heavy police contingent reached the spot and started a search operation for the arrest of the culprits.

The bodies were shifted to the Abbottabad District Headquarters Hospital.