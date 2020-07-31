UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Announces To Observe Youm-e- Istehsal With Solidarity Across Sindh On Aug 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PTI leader announces to observe Youm-e- Istehsal with solidarity across Sindh on Aug 5

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that PTI all set to observe Youm-e- Istehsal (Military Siege Day) across Sindh on August 5, to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Haleem Adil Sheikh said in his video message on Friday said that almost 365 days have passed since India imposed Article 370 on Kashmir. A year ago, Indian Government had implemented it in the IIOJK, he said.

He said there are stories of oppression on the Kashmiri people committed by India.

On August 5, the Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a day of exploitation to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people across the country, he added.

He said that rallies and speeches will be held in every district of Sindh for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that PTI will also take out train march from Karachi to Sukkur, that will go to different districts of Sindh and show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Every citizen of Pakistan stands by the Kashmiri people we will protest strongly against Indian fascist PM Modi's implementation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the PTI leader said.

