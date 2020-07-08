UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Appeals Administration To Make Comprehensive Plan Regarding Dangerous Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

PTI leader appeals administration to make comprehensive plan regarding dangerous buildings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad District President Imran Qureshi Wednesday appealed to the district administration to make a comprehensive plan regarding the fate of dangerous buildings so that precious lives of residents of these structures could be saved.

In a statement, he expressed dismay over the performance of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and said that the SBCA was reluctant to demolish these dangerous buildings.

The rainfalls during monsoon season could collapse these buildings located in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad therefore the district administration should prepare a comprehensive strategy for demolition of these dangerous buildings, he said.

He also expressed his grave concern over illegal constructions in Hyderabad and demanded action against the SBCA officials involved in granting permission after taking illegal gratification from builders.

