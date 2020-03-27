PTI leader appeals philanthropists to help deserving people

The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has called upon the philanthropists to come forward to help the poor and deserving persons due to shutting down of routine life activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has called upon the philanthropists to come forward to help the poor and deserving persons due to shutting down of routine life activities.

PTI led government remained alert to meet the challenges of Covid-19 and taken various steps for safety of the people, he said adding that different measures have been initiated to provide relief to the people.

He urged people to realize the situation and extend their full cooperation to Federal and provincial governments so that the threat of Covid-19 could be averted through collective efforts.

He also called upon the citizens to keep vigil and inform the officers concerned if they found Corona Virus affected persons in their area so that prompt measures could be taken for health recovery of such patients.

He said that quarantine centres have been established in all over the country where all possible facilities is being provided to affected persons.

He also appealed to district administration Hyderabad to ensure distribution of relief goods to poor, deserving and daily wage workers in effective manners