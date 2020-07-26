UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Asks HESCO To Stop Unscheduled,prolonged Outages, Address Complaints Of Faults

PTI leader asks HESCO to stop unscheduled,prolonged outages, address complaints of faults

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to stop the unscheduled and prolonged power outages and address the complaints of faults in the transmission system.

In a statement issued here on Sunday he said the power outages had made life of the citizens of Hyderabad miserable.

He observed that electricity had become an essential part of modern life.

Qureshi said the outages did not only distress the domestic consumers of HESCO but it also adversely affected the trade activities in the city.

"The outages began with the onset of summer.

All the citizens of Hyderabad have been protesting and complaining but HESCO's administration and the corrupt officers aren't bothered," he said.

He alleged that corrupt and inept Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) had been appointed who only spend time in their offices to collect bribe.

"They have no concern with the problems of the consumers," he said.

Qureshi said the PTI's government was working hard to provide relief to the people but the mafias did not want to see the government succeed.

He added that such mafias were creating obstacles against all the positive initiatives of the incumbent government.

