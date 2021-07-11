UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Asks Local Authorities To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs In Sacrificial Animal Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

PTI leader asks local authorities to ensure implementation of SOPs in sacrificial animal markets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has asked the local authorities to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the sacrificial animal markets which are being set up in Hyderabad.

While talking to media here Sunday, Qureshi said the local administration should properly regulate the animal markets which attract tens of thousands of visitors per day. He warned that if authorities handled the situation callously, a rise in the coronavirus cases could happen as a consequence.

He also called for making proper arrangements for timely collection and disposal of the animal offal which often create unhygienic conditions in the neighborhoods.

The PTI leader said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) and the District Council should employ staff to maintain cleanliness during the Eid holidays.

He lamented that despite of the announcement by the HMC for observing a weekof cleanliness, garbage heaps could be seen piled up in a large number of localities in Hyderabad.

