PTI Leader asks opposition to play its democratic role

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :PTI Leader Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in his victory against no confidence move from opposition parties.

In a statement, he said that in fact it is expression of trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies, Radio Pakistan reported.

Aleem Khan said that now it is right time for opposition to play its democratic role and work for the strength of elected houses.

He suggested that opposition should refrain from creating hurdles for government and should end their negative politics.