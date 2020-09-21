UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Asks Party's Local Leaders, Workers To Disseminate Success Stories To People

Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday asked the party's local leaders and workers to disseminate the success stories of the PTI's government to the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday asked the party's local leaders and workers to disseminate the success stories of the PTI's government to the people.

Addressing a gathering of the party's workers in Qasimabad here, Qureshi said the PTI government had made certain accomplishments in a short span of time.

"The way the public has posed trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan, our government will do its best to come to the expectations of the people," he said.

"The PTI is confronting those politicians who during their governments had only hoodwinked the people and looted the public funds," he added.

Qureshi contended that Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh government continued to give only fake hopes and deception to the people.

He alleged that the system of corruption would be further entrenched in the local bodies after the appointment of the favorites bureaucrats as the administrators.

