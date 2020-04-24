UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Asks Sindh Government To Take Measures For Livelihoods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:45 PM

PTI leader asks Sindh government to take measures for livelihoods

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Hyderabad division leader Imran Qureshi has said the provincial government should take practical measures to help the people whose livelihoods have been snatched by the lockdown

In a statement issued here on Friday, Qureshi said the lockdown had adversely affected the middle class and the working class people in addition to those who lives subsisted on the daily wages.

"The people don't have any resources left to feed their families and pay for other necessary expenses," he observed.

He said the PTI's Federal government through the Ehsas Kifalat Program had tried to financially support the poor people through Rs12,000 cash grant.

Qureshi said the Sindh government should also step forward to help the people.

"The coming days will be more difficult. If the provincial government doesn't take care of the people, the conditions will become severe,"he warned.

