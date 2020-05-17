UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Asks Sindh Govt To Allow Transporters To Bring Their Vehicle On Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

PTI leader asks Sindh govt to allow transporters to bring their vehicle on roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad division President Imran Qureshi has asked the provincial government to allow the inter city and intra city transport to resume following the ease in the lock down.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi said the government should allow resumption of the transport so that the people earning bread and butter from that economy's sector could earn their livelihoods.

He pointed out that not only the people associated with the transport would benefit from the resumption, the people who had to travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families would also need public transport.

"This is the reason the other provincial governments in Pakistan have allowed the public transport to come on the roads after almost 2 months long ban due to COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He said the governments were supposed to take decisions in favour of the people but the Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party had been taking anti-people decisions.

