PTI Leader Assures Provision Of Justice To Heirs Of Moomal Meghwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

PTI leader assures provision of justice to heirs of Moomal Meghwar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek Inssaaf ( PTI) MNA and parliamentary secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi on Sunday visited village Dalan jo tarr of Chelhaar Taluka . According to details MNA condoled with Khenro Meghwar, father of Moomal Meghwar and inquired details about suicide case.

speaking on the occasion MNA assured heirs for provision of justice to Moomal Meghwar.

Among others President PTI Minority wing East region Krishnan Sharma, Deputy General Secretary Partab Meghwar, Social worker Ghulam Mustafa Khoso and Khushal Malhi were also present.

It was pertinent to mention here that 17-year old Moomal Meghwar was among 58 women of Tharparkar district who ended their life due to various disputes.

