PTI leader blames PPP for corruption in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Saturday blamed Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Government for leaving the distressed people of Sindh in the lurch and for allegedly embezzling tens of billions of rupees public funds.

Qureshi said while talking to the media here Friday that the poor people neither receive health or education facilities nor they were given employment.

"The joke which the PPP has done with the health and education sectors is known to all," he added.

He claimed that neither doctors perform their duties nor proper medical equipment, medicines and machines were available at the government hospitals.

Qureshi deplored that the poor people were not even provided free anti rabies vaccine at the government hospitals.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment have turned a blind eye to corruption which had rampant in the province.