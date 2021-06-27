PTI leader blames Sindh govt for failing to control food price inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Sunday blamed Pakistan Peoples Party's government in Sindh for failing to control the food price inflation in the province.

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the PPP's leaders only blame the Federal government for the inflation but their own the provincial government had badly failed to control the same.

Quoting the Bureau of Statistics, he said high inflation in the prices of the essential items had been recorded in Karachi where 39 percent higher rate against the government fixed rates was being charged.

He claimed that the rates of flour, milk, sugar, mutton, beef, rice and various vegetables were far higher in Karachi.

Qureshi said the report of the Bureau of Statistics was a slap on the PPP's government which was only indulged in the blame game on the federal government.

"The PPP has left the poor people of Sindh on the mercy of the plunderers and profiteers," he observed.

He said the district administrations in all the districts of Sindh were working as personal servants of the PPP's leaders instead of serving the common people in their districts.