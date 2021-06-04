PTI leader blames Sindh govt for politically victimization

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Thursday said the PTI's leaders are being subjected to political victimization by the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh Government

Talking to the media here, Qureshi condemned that the PTI Tando Allahyar district's leader and reputed lawyer and human rights activist advocate Ali Palh had been charged in a fake FIR of stealing irrigation water.

"The dictatorial manner of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah shows that his government has neither anything to show its performance nor can he tolerate criticism by the political opponents," he deplored.

Qureshi blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party PPP for destroying agriculture in the province by depriving the farmers of irrigation water which was stolen by the influential and politically connected people.

He alleged that the local leaders of the PPP, the ministers, MNAs and MPAs were provided a far higher share of irrigation water for their crops while the ordinary farmers were deprived of their due share.

He further alleged that billions of rupees were spent by the provincial government every year over canal lining and other projects for supplying water to the tail end areas but the results of such projects were not visible as the areas continued to suffer.