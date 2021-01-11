PTI leader blames Sindh irrigation officials for embezzling public funds

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has blamed the Sindh irrigation officials for embezzling tens of millions of rupees from the public funds in the name of annual cleaning, repair and maintenance works of canals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has blamed the Sindh irrigation officials for embezzling tens of millions of rupees from the public funds in the name of annual cleaning, repair and maintenance works of canals.

While talking to the media here on Monday he alleged that the officials only carry out de-silting work in the canals and that too to very limited extent.

However, he observed that the authorities neither remove encroachments from the canals' banks nor stop pollution of the waterways from the drains of residential and industrial areas discharging in those canals.

He argued that by taking decisive action against the above stated 2 problems the irrigation officials could save tens of millions of rupees of the public exchequer from being wasted annually in the exercise of de-silting.

Qureshi said the illegal cattle pens operating on either banks of the Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals in Hyderabad contribute to polluting the canals but the authorities were not taking an action.

He blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government for failing toprovide even clean drinking water to the people in its 13 years of uninterrupted rule in Sindh province.