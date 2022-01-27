PTI leader blasts last PPP regime for violating rule of law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Thursday criticized Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for disturbing the rule of law in the country.

The PPP leaders had inducted many people in different departments without following rules and regulations, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Since 1990, she said the PPP had appointed number of people in the police department.

She said weak policies of the previous government of PPP could not control the corruption and money laundering.

She said illegal transaction amounting to billions had been found in the accounts of the PPP and PML-N leaders.

Appreciating the steps taken by incumbent government for judicial reforms, the MNA said the reforms in the judicial system would help strengthen supremacy of law in the country.