PTI leader calls for cleanliness drive to prevent citizens from viral infections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi has called upon HMC, District Council and Qasimabad Municipal Committee to take steps for lifting of heaps of garbage from residential areas to provide clean environment to the citizens.

In a statement, Imran Qureshi said despite having funds, the local government institutions had failed to provide clean atmosphere to the citizen of second largest city of Sindh.

He said due to unhygienic atmosphere, people were compelled to live unhealthy life as a result of which they were at risk of viral infections.

He demanded of HMC, District Council and Qasimabad Municipal Committee authorities to start cleanliness drive to protect citizens.