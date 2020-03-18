UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Calls For Joint Efforts To Contain Coronavirus From Spreading

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

PTI leader calls for joint efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi on Wednesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prevention of Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi on Wednesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prevention of Coronavirus.

He said Federal as well as provincial governments had adopted all required measures on war footing to stop spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Qureshi said with the cooperation of people, government will soon overcome coronavirus threat.

He said it was the basic responsibility of government to provide relief to all citizens, adding that nation should face this difficult period with courage as it had faced natural calamities in the past.

People of Pakistan always faced any challenge with unity and courage, Qureshi said and hoped that it will overcome this viral threat with national spirit and unity.

He said federal government was in close contact with all the provinces and vowed to utilize all resources to take the nation out of the crisis which had affected 80 percent of the world including developed and the developing countries and thousands people in China, Iran, Italy, US, UK, Spain and other countries had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan UK Imran Khan Prime Minister World Iran China Spain Italy All Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University grants IP licence to Emirati st ..

15 minutes ago

Free mobile internet for families who have no home ..

45 minutes ago

White House Urges to Delay Elective Medical Proced ..

2 minutes ago

Mitha Khan urges Livestock's officials to play rol ..

2 minutes ago

Provincial Minister , DC discusses prevailing sit ..

2 minutes ago

US Suspends Evictions, Foreclosures Through April ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.