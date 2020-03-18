PTI leader calls for joint efforts to contain coronavirus from spreading

The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi on Wednesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prevention of Coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi on Wednesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prevention of Coronavirus.

He said Federal as well as provincial governments had adopted all required measures on war footing to stop spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Qureshi said with the cooperation of people, government will soon overcome coronavirus threat.

He said it was the basic responsibility of government to provide relief to all citizens, adding that nation should face this difficult period with courage as it had faced natural calamities in the past.

People of Pakistan always faced any challenge with unity and courage, Qureshi said and hoped that it will overcome this viral threat with national spirit and unity.

He said federal government was in close contact with all the provinces and vowed to utilize all resources to take the nation out of the crisis which had affected 80 percent of the world including developed and the developing countries and thousands people in China, Iran, Italy, US, UK, Spain and other countries had lost their lives due to COVID-19.