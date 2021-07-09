PTI leader calls for strict implementation of Covid SOPs in cattle markets

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has asked the local authorities to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at cattle markets which was being set up in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has asked the local authorities to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at cattle markets which was being set up in Hyderabad.

Talking to the media here on Friday he said that the local administration should properly regulate the cattle markets which attract tens of thousands of visitors per day. Cattle trading and transportation is a permanent feature during Eidul Azha which generates a significant economic boost for the country.

He warned that if authorities handled the situation callously, a rise in the coronavirus cases could happen as a consequence.

He also called for making proper arrangements for timely collection and disposal of the animal offals.

The PTI leader said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Municipal Committee Qasimabad (MCQ) and the District Council should employ staff to maintain cleanliness during Eidul Azha holidays.

He lamented that despite announcement by the HMC for observing a week of cleanliness, garbage heaps could be seen piled up in a large number of localities in Hyderabad.