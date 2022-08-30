UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Calls On CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PTI leader calls on CM Punjab

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Former MNA and PTI leader Chaudhary Nazir Jatt on Tuesday called on the Punjab chief minister in Lahore.

Talking to media persons here, Nazir said that he had requested the chief minister to make Tehsil Burewala a district, while also releasing special grant for initiating development schemes there.

According to him, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi assured him to fulfill his request on priority basis.

He said the chief minister had directed the departments concerned to prepare a feasibility plan to launch new development projects across the tehsil. Pervaiz also assured him of making Burewala the new district of the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Burewala Media

Recent Stories

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

45 minutes ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

2 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

2 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

3 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.