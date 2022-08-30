PTI leader calls on CM Punjab

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Former MNA and PTI leader Chaudhary Nazir Jatt on Tuesday called on the Punjab chief minister in Lahore.

Talking to media persons here, Nazir said that he had requested the chief minister to make Tehsil Burewala a district, while also releasing special grant for initiating development schemes there.

According to him, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi assured him to fulfill his request on priority basis.

He said the chief minister had directed the departments concerned to prepare a feasibility plan to launch new development projects across the tehsil. Pervaiz also assured him of making Burewala the new district of the province.