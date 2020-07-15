UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Calls Uninterrupted Power Supply To City

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad District Imran Qureshi has called upon HESCO management to ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the people could get sigh of relief during sizzling weather.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that long duration power breakdown and unannounced load shedding causing great inconvenience to the people of Hyderabad and there is the need to provide them relief by ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

He emphasized upon the HESCO management to control unannounced load shedding and replace all faulty power transformers as long duration power breakdown is creating unrest among the people who are unable to continue their civic activities.

He said that the PTI government fully committed to provide maximum relief to the people however, some departments are taking such steps which are against the policies of the government. The HESCO management should focus attention towards uninterrupted power supply, he added.

