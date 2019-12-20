UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Censures Torture Upon Protesting Teachers In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

PTI leader censures torture upon protesting teachers in Karachi

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has strongly criticized the baton charge,torture and arrest of teachers who were protesting for their demands in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has strongly criticized the baton charge,torture and arrest of teachers who were protesting for their demands in Karachi.

In a statement here on Friday, Imran Qureshi said that brutal acts of Sindh Government upon the peaceful protesters clearly indicating the dictatorial rule in the province where none was ready to hear the demands of teachers, clerks, doctors and paramedical staff who have no other way left except holding protest demonstrations for acceptance of their legitimate demands.

The PPP which lay claims to be a democratic political party has been engaged in usurping the rights of the people and not ready to provide any relief to provincial government employees, he said and added that the provincial rulers were plundering the national exchequer with both hands.

He demanded that the provincial government should accept the demands of teachers, clerks, doctors and paramedical staff and provide them relief at the earliest.

