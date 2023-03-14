PTI leader conceals facts of selling Toshakhana gifts: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had concealed the facts of selling gifts taken from Toshakhana.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan did not declare the money received by Toshakhana gifts.

In reply to a question about the record of receiving gifts of Toshakhana, he said, a list is available for selling gifts. Imran Khan, he said did not declare the exact amount before the concerned department.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif's return, he said, we did not have a schedule of his arrival. He, however, said that he would reach Pakistan before the general elections. He said that PML-N will launch an election drive under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif.

He further stated that PML-N is fully capable to steer the country from the crises.

The Senator said that Imran's negative policies had created immense trouble for the people. The government is takingall possible measures to provide relief to poor masses, he said.