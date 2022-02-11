UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Condemns Alleged Harassment Of Medical Student Parveen Rind

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday condemned the alleged harassment of a house job student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday condemned the alleged harassment of a house job student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah.

Qureshi informed here that he visited the student Parveen Rind and expressed his solidarity and support for her to get justice.

He deplored that the incidents of harassment and deaths due to alleged suicides were creating fear among the female students for going to the educational institutions.

He asked the provincial government to take a serious notice of such incidents and ensure that the culprits accused in such cases did not get away with their heinous crimes.

Qureshi observed that the state of education was already unsatisfactory in the public sector educational institutions in the province and such frightening acts were further depriving the students of education.

The PTI leader also condemned the unchecked drug trafficking in the colleges and universities and blamed the police for connivance in such crimes.

