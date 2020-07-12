PTI leader condemns alleged harassment of MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Sunday condemned the alleged harassment of PTI Sindh President MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh by the Sindh government.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said the provincial government had resorted to harassing Sheikh because he criticized their alleged corruption.

He blamed the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh for plundering provincial resources from many years.

Qureshi argued that Sheikh had always exposed corruption and bad performance of the PPP's Sindh government owing to which the latter were subjecting him to fake charges.

"But the PTI will not stop its struggle to expose the corrupt elements and bring them to justice," he vowed.