UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Condemns Arrest Of Traders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:08 PM

PTI leader condemns arrest of traders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi Wednesday condemned the arrest of trader leaders by the Sindh police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi Wednesday condemned the arrest of trader leaders by the Sindh police.

The PTI leader, in a press statement, said the traders were working in accordance with the directives of the Sindh government.

He said the business community at the moment was passing through a difficult time due to the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus. Instead of providing them relief, the traders were being arrested, which was condemnable, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Business Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

9 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

10 minutes ago

Switzerland to stock shops with a million masks a ..

49 seconds ago

Pentagon sees Kim Jong Un in 'full control' of NKo ..

51 seconds ago

Canada Nears 39,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,87 ..

54 seconds ago

Industrial Unit sealed for not adopting anti-coron ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.