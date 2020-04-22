PTI leader condemns arrest of traders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Qureshi Wednesday condemned the arrest of trader leaders by the Sindh police.

The PTI leader, in a press statement, said the traders were working in accordance with the directives of the Sindh government.

He said the business community at the moment was passing through a difficult time due to the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus. Instead of providing them relief, the traders were being arrested, which was condemnable, he added.