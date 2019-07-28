PTI leader condemns arrest of workers in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad Division's Vice President Imran Qureshi has condemned the arrest of PTI workers in Karachi following a clash with the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the Sindh government had grown so intolerant that it could not even allow protest against water shortage.

He said the local government institutions had failed to perform in the whole province due to ineptitude of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.

Qureshi said Ghani's claims of instituting reforms in the local bodies and rooting out corruption were meaningless.

He said the protest by PTI's MNA Alamgir Khan and the workers was justified because the provincial government had failed to provide water in many parts of Karachi.