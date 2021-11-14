PTI leader condemns attack on security forces in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday condemned the killing of security forces personnel in an exchange of fire in Turbat and the incident of injuring several people including a policeman in a motorcycle bomb blast on police personnel in Quetta the other day.

In a statement issued here, he said that security forces personnel sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property who are our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain.

"Terrorist elements are targeting the forces and innocent civilians for their personal interests who do not deserve to be called human beings," he said.

He said that victory in the ongoing war against terrorism would be won by the people and security agencies and terrorists from the country including Balochistan would be wiped out soon.

Hamza Khan Nasir offered condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.