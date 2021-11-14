UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Turbat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

PTI leader condemns attack on security forces in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday condemned the killing of security forces personnel in an exchange of fire in Turbat and the incident of injuring several people including a policeman in a motorcycle bomb blast on police personnel in Quetta the other day.

In a statement issued here, he said that security forces personnel sacrificed their lives for the protection of life and property who are our national heroes whose sacrifices would not go in vain.

"Terrorist elements are targeting the forces and innocent civilians for their personal interests who do not deserve to be called human beings," he said.

He said that victory in the ongoing war against terrorism would be won by the people and security agencies and terrorists from the country including Balochistan would be wiped out soon.

Hamza Khan Nasir offered condolences to the families of the martyred security personnel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Fire Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Police Bomb Blast Exchange Turbat Nasir Sunday From

Recent Stories

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed F ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic

27 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

57 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

2 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

2 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.