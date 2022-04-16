UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Condemns Attack On Security Forces In N.Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Quetta Deputy General Secretary Hamza Khan Nasir on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on a convoy of security forces at the Pak-Afghan border near North Waziristan which left seven martyrdom.

In a statement issued here, Hamza Khan Nasir said that Afghan government should take measures to curb nefarious design of terrorists so that such incident could not be occurred in future.

He said that the Pakistan Army and other security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the lives and property of the people are our national heroes and their sacrifices would not go waste. We are proud of the sacrifices of security forces that our forces have made to maintain the law and order situation in the country, he added.

He said that Pakistan Army was successfully thwarting the nefarious intentions of the terrorists and was defending its country.

