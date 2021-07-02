PTI leader condemns bomb attack on security forces in Quetta

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Friday strongly condemned the bomb attack on a security forces vehicle at Airport Road area of Quetta which left six injured on the other day

In a statement, he said that enemy forces of Pakistan wanted to destabilize the peace of the country by targeting the security forces and public.

He said that political parties and the people stand with Pakistan Army to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan and defend the country.

Malik Hamza Khan Nasir said such cowardly attack could not be weaken the morals of security forces and the nation.

He said that Pakistan Army and security forces personnel have sacrificed their lives for the elimination of terrorism in Pakistan and protection of lives and property of the people, saying, their blood would not go in vain.

He also prayed for early recovery of the security personnel who injured in the bomb attack.