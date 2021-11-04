PTI leader condemns brutal murder of young man in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The district president Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a young man in Karachi's Memon Goth and alleged that PPP Government had converted Sindh into Police state where opponents are being targeted and even killed.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PTI leader said ruling party's influential persons were not tolerating any opposition and the people raising voice against wrongdoings of the government, are being targeted with registering fake cases against them.

PPP MPA is said to be involved in the brutal murder of young man Nazim Jokhio in Malir's Memon Goth area on Wednesday, he said.

Qureshi said Nazim Jokhio had recorded a video of the foreigner guests of PPP leader while they were busy in an illegal hunting and that video had also gone viral on social media for which he (Jokhio) was brutally murdered.

Sindh Police officers are working like personal servants of PPP leaders, Qureshi said and alleged that without permission of the ruling party MNA or MPA, even FIRs are not being registered at Police stations.

He demanded for registration of murder case of slain Nazim Jokhio against real culprits and their facilitators and justice be provided to the family of the deceased.