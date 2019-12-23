PTI leader condemns Indian aggression against civilians on LOC

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Sindh Imran Qureshi has condemned the Indian aggression against innocent civilians at the Line of Control and demanded of the world community to take notice of such ceasefire violations by India.

In a statement, Qureshi said Indian government was trying to divert attention of the world from violent protests erupted against insane decisions of extremist Modi government and resorted aggression against innocent civilians along Line of Control.

The PTI leader said Indian secularism was exposed after Modi's extremist policies in Indian Held Kashmir where curfew was still imposed and people had been deprived of fundamental rights.

He said international community should take notice of Indian misadventures in occupied Kashmir and inside India against Muslims.