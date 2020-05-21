UrduPoint.com
PTI Leader Condemns K-Electric For Unannounced Loadshedding In Sehri, Iftar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:21 AM

PTI leader condemns K-Electric for unannounced loadshedding in Sehri, Iftar

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Sindh, Riaz Haider, condemning the K-Electric for its unannounced loadshedding at Sehri and Iftar timings in different areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -Sindh, Riaz Haider, condemning the K-Electric for its unannounced loadshedding at Sehri and Iftar timings in different areas of the metropolis.

He alleged that the power company stopped five hours transmission of electricity in Naghan Chowrangi, Anda Mor, UP and Sir Syed Town areas of the city, according to a news release here on Wednesday.

Riaz Haider said that the consumers experienced difficulties at Sehri and Iftartimings due to the loadshedding.

