PTI leader condemns PML-N 's undemocratic reaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday strongly condemned PML-N 's undemocratic and aggressive reaction in and outside the Parliament and termed it opposition' s tactics to hide their corruption.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition did know nothing about progressive politics but filthy politics of allegations.

" This is the time to get united to sought out reasonable solution of Kashmir issue as the whole valley is bleeding and burning but PPP and PML-N continued their conventional stance to disrupt the govt from addressing the core issues," he said.

He emphasized that both opposition parties had lost popularity among masses for immense corruption and cheating the nation adding that they were behind National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) which could not be given at any cost.