UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leader Condemns Rawalpindi Blast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

PTI leader condemns Rawalpindi blast

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General, Ashraf Qureshi condemned a bomb blast occured in Rawalpindi the other day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General, Ashraf Qureshi condemned a bomb blast occured in Rawalpindi the other day.

In a statement, he said the explosion was a conspiracy against the country.

Ashraf Qureshi said the nation had sacrificed many lives in fight against terrorism.

He expressed grief over the loss of life in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Bomb Blast Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

1 hour ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Exeter's Holmes returns to Australia with Western ..

6 minutes ago

Disorder at far-right linked UK protest to counter ..

6 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

6 minutes ago

Man crushed to death in road mishap

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.