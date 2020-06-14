PTI leader condemns Rawalpindi blast

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General, Ashraf Qureshi condemned a bomb blast occured in Rawalpindi the other day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General, Ashraf Qureshi condemned a bomb blast occured in Rawalpindi the other day.

In a statement, he said the explosion was a conspiracy against the country.

Ashraf Qureshi said the nation had sacrificed many lives in fight against terrorism.

He expressed grief over the loss of life in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.