PTI Leader Condemns Torture On Teachers In Karachi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

PTI leader condemns torture on teachers in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Hyderabad president Imran Qureshi on Wednesday condemned Police torture and arrest of head teachers who were protesting for their just demands in Karachi.

In a statement, Imran Qureshi said that brutal acts of PPP's provincial government against peaceful protesters, clearly indicating the dictatorial rule in the province where none was ready to hear the demands of teachers as well as other employees who have no other way left except holding protest for acceptance of their demands.

Pakistan People's Party, which claims to be a democratic political party, has been engaged in usurping the rights of the people and not ready to provide any relief to the protesting employees, Qureshi said and added that the provincial rulers were plundering the national exchequer with both hands.

He accused the PPP MNAs and MPAs for receiving salaries in the name of ghost teachers and employees.

He demanded that the provincial government should accept the demands of head teachers who had been appointed by them on merit and provide them relief at the earliest.

